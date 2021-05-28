La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.