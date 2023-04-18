UGA is home to some of the greatest sports and athletes in the entire country. With our back-to-back football championships, we are certainly setting the stage for what I hope is a dynasty. Although we are well known in the sports world, our school’s research has improved and impacted millions of lives around the world. One aspect of the research we do here is focused on improving agriculture and livestock production. Locally, livestock production is a big business for Catoosa and surrounding counties. That’s why I thought today would be a good day to talk about the UGA H.E.R.D program.

The Heifer Evaluation and Reproductive Development (H.E.R.D) program was created as a way to educate the beef industry in Georgia on health and nutrition practices that result in better quality animals. This is measured by the ability of those animals to reach a target weight, display certain reproductive traits and dispositions. It also acts as the link between the cattle farmers, UGA and the many participating county ag agents. UGA has provided two facilities, one in Tifton and one in Calhoun, for producers to consign their cattle for research and sale.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

