UGA is home to some of the greatest sports and athletes in the entire country. With our back-to-back football championships, we are certainly setting the stage for what I hope is a dynasty. Although we are well known in the sports world, our school’s research has improved and impacted millions of lives around the world. One aspect of the research we do here is focused on improving agriculture and livestock production. Locally, livestock production is a big business for Catoosa and surrounding counties. That’s why I thought today would be a good day to talk about the UGA H.E.R.D program.
The Heifer Evaluation and Reproductive Development (H.E.R.D) program was created as a way to educate the beef industry in Georgia on health and nutrition practices that result in better quality animals. This is measured by the ability of those animals to reach a target weight, display certain reproductive traits and dispositions. It also acts as the link between the cattle farmers, UGA and the many participating county ag agents. UGA has provided two facilities, one in Tifton and one in Calhoun, for producers to consign their cattle for research and sale.
The heifer’s rations consist of hay, plus a supplement designed for optimum growth and development. Heifers will be fed to gain 1.5 to 1.75 pounds per day. The hay is procured through a bidding system prior to the start of each year’s program based on specific nutritional guidelines. Additionally, the supplement will be developed based on the current year’s feed prices to provide the least-cost ration for the targeted gain. Additionally, the amount fed may be adjusted based on visual appraisal and performance data of the heifers. Heifer are also bred utilizing a timed artificial insemination (A.I.) protocol. They will be heat-synchronized and bred A.I. (once at each location) followed by at least 45 days with a clean-up (natural service) bull. Consignors wanting to specify a different A.I. sire may do so but must furnish the semen at the time of delivery. The animals will be auctioned off and their final values recorded to track the success of the program.
Today we have just scratched the surface on this UGA beef program and if you are interested in learning more feel free to reach out to me. The results from this program are released each year and can be found in our Extension Office or online. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.