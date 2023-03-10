Since my arrival to Ringgold in mid-January I have had many calls from you all around the county and neighboring counties too. I have helped with honeybees, goats, and pastures ,among other things. During a call this week I received a question for the second or third time and I figured that there may be enough people experiencing the same problem that it warranted an article. I have been asked several times about the lichen that grows on trees and what it is, does it hurt the tree and how to get rid of it.

Lichen are a combination of an algae and a fungus that live together on rocks, walls, mail boxes and other hard stationary features. The fungus creates a protective layer for the algae to keep it from drying out in exchange for nutrients. Trees are a great host for lichen because they can attach filaments to the bark and hold on tightly. The lichen itself filter-feeds through the air and collects water from runoff from the tree.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

