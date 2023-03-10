Since my arrival to Ringgold in mid-January I have had many calls from you all around the county and neighboring counties too. I have helped with honeybees, goats, and pastures ,among other things. During a call this week I received a question for the second or third time and I figured that there may be enough people experiencing the same problem that it warranted an article. I have been asked several times about the lichen that grows on trees and what it is, does it hurt the tree and how to get rid of it.
Lichen are a combination of an algae and a fungus that live together on rocks, walls, mail boxes and other hard stationary features. The fungus creates a protective layer for the algae to keep it from drying out in exchange for nutrients. Trees are a great host for lichen because they can attach filaments to the bark and hold on tightly. The lichen itself filter-feeds through the air and collects water from runoff from the tree.
Because the lichen filter-feed, receive nutrients from the algae and collect their own water, there is no reason to worry if you find them on your tree. There are three major varieties we see here in Georgia: Foliose, Fruticose and Crustose. Foliose are often found on the trunk and branches of trees and have a “leaf-like” lobe. Fruticose have stringy, long strands and are not as common. Crustose are often found at the base of the tree and have a “crust” appearance and can be very hard.
These green/blue plants attached to your tree isn’t a danger but can be an eye sore. Firstly, a healthy tree with a full canopy will keep the trunk and branches covered from sunlight, restricting the growth of lichen. So if your tree is sick or over-pruned, it could allow too much sunlight in and create a good habitat for the lichen. If you must kill them, there are fungicides available over the counter at garden stores or on Amazon. The problem you will find is that even after you kill the lichen, it doesn’t just fall off the tree. You will have to manually remove them.
If you have more questions about lichens feel free to call me. For any other agriculture needs give me a call or email too. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.