Winter has been long and wet this year and I personally am ready for the spring. I look forward to warm breezes, cool nights and bonfires again. We just have moved into our new home and I am busy getting all my spring preparations in order. I am starting to think about what kind a vegetable to plant and when to start splitting my beehives among other things. The first task I know I will be needing to tackle is my lawn. Maintaining your lawn will consist of two key factors: fertilization and weed control.

In the last two years as an ag agent I have had many calls regarding weeds in lawns. It can be very aggravating to go through all the trouble of mowing and watering your lawn just to have weeds take it over. There are several pre-emergent herbicides available over the counter you can use to prepare your yard. These herbicide work to stop weed seeds from germinating and can give you a clean start. These work best when applied every 6 months to keep your summer and winter weeds under control. One potential option is a product called Prodiamine. Optimal application is when soil temperatures reach 55°, when many weed seeds germinate. In our area soils reach 55° around the first of March, but check your local weather station to be sure.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

