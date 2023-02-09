Winter has been long and wet this year and I personally am ready for the spring. I look forward to warm breezes, cool nights and bonfires again. We just have moved into our new home and I am busy getting all my spring preparations in order. I am starting to think about what kind a vegetable to plant and when to start splitting my beehives among other things. The first task I know I will be needing to tackle is my lawn. Maintaining your lawn will consist of two key factors: fertilization and weed control.
In the last two years as an ag agent I have had many calls regarding weeds in lawns. It can be very aggravating to go through all the trouble of mowing and watering your lawn just to have weeds take it over. There are several pre-emergent herbicides available over the counter you can use to prepare your yard. These herbicide work to stop weed seeds from germinating and can give you a clean start. These work best when applied every 6 months to keep your summer and winter weeds under control. One potential option is a product called Prodiamine. Optimal application is when soil temperatures reach 55°, when many weed seeds germinate. In our area soils reach 55° around the first of March, but check your local weather station to be sure.
Many yards experience weeds because the fertility is not maintained. Many species of weeds prefer a more acidic soil. Many years without fertilizer can lead to a lower pH and provide an environment that is perfect for weeds and detrimental for grass. Fortunately, the solution is very easy to identify with a simple soil test. Here at the extension office we offer a soil test that will identify the pH level and nutrients available in the soil, as well as correction measure to help the lawn. The pH can be corrected readily available lime and fertility can usually be solved with commercially available fertilizer from your local farm and garden store.
Another factor to consider is irrigation. If you do have a irrigation system then it is optimum to apply 1 inch of water per week. This is best done over two large application. If you water every day, you will train the grass roots to remain shallow whereas two heavily applications will force the roots to grow deeper. This also helps your yard become more drought tolerant as it will reach water lower in the soil. If you have any question about your lawn or soil sampling, feel free to give me a call.
A little about myself …
I am your new Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent. I work for the University of Georgia and serve the community here as a public resource for your agriculture, horticulture and outdoor related needs. I have worked the last two years in Seminole County in the same role and moved here in the middle of January. I come here with my wife Kimberly and two daughters, Huntleigh & Lennon. If you are unfamiliar with the UGA Extension Service I hope that through these articles I can help you and educate you on all things agriculture.
I graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 2018 with a degree in pre-vet medicine. During this time, I worked on a dairy farm and in a vet office. I was working a lot with cattle and really enjoyed that aspect of my job and hope I can come help you with yours. I moved down to Athens in the summer of 2018 and started my masters in entomology. I worked on the Bermuda grass stem maggot pest that attacks our hay crop every year. My plan is survey and scout our local hay fields and help our producers grow a better crop. If you or a neighbor grow hay please give me a call so we can get acquainted.
In addition to these articles and site visits we offer a wide range of services at our office. We have many diagnostic services available, including soil samples, water samples and forage sampling. I will host pesticide training throughout the year and can help you get your initial certification. There are also programs in beekeeping, small ruminants and other livestock. I specialize specifically in beekeeping and can be your resource for swarms and anything bee related. I am always happy to make a farm visit to help with your animals, hay or crops. I also make home visits to help with lawn issues as well as horticulture problems.
I am very excited to be here and look forward to meeting many of you. Please feel free to give me a call or email me.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.