Now that the weather is starting to warm up I have seen a lot of people fishing in local ponds and rivers. I love to take my oldest daughter fishing and we try to take several fishing trips in the summertime. I have been to many lakes and ponds across Georgia and Kentucky and have been blessed with some great fishing adventures. Here in Catoosa County we have a lot of ponds and some of you have already had me out to check them out. Here at the Extension Office we offer a couple pond-related services. When it comes to pond management there are many things to consider but today we will cover three main topics: pH, fertilizer and stocking rates.

pH refers to the acidity of the water and contributes to the overall health of the pond. Just like we want to know the pH of our soil, we also want to know the pH of our water to make management decisions. The reason we want to manage our ponds’ pH is to create an environment that is conducive to the support of phytoplankton, the base of the food chain. Liming a pond does two things: it increases the pond water hardness (~20 ppm) and alters the alkalinity (also ~20 ppm). A basic water sample will provide these recommendations and can be done through our office.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

