Now that the weather is starting to warm up I have seen a lot of people fishing in local ponds and rivers. I love to take my oldest daughter fishing and we try to take several fishing trips in the summertime. I have been to many lakes and ponds across Georgia and Kentucky and have been blessed with some great fishing adventures. Here in Catoosa County we have a lot of ponds and some of you have already had me out to check them out. Here at the Extension Office we offer a couple pond-related services. When it comes to pond management there are many things to consider but today we will cover three main topics: pH, fertilizer and stocking rates.
pH refers to the acidity of the water and contributes to the overall health of the pond. Just like we want to know the pH of our soil, we also want to know the pH of our water to make management decisions. The reason we want to manage our ponds’ pH is to create an environment that is conducive to the support of phytoplankton, the base of the food chain. Liming a pond does two things: it increases the pond water hardness (~20 ppm) and alters the alkalinity (also ~20 ppm). A basic water sample will provide these recommendations and can be done through our office.
Fertilizer contains nutrients needed to increase the productivity of a pond. Productivity is described as the growth of all organisms, microbes, plants, and animals that live in pond water. Phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium are the main nutrients required for bacteria and algal growth. Small fish and fish-food organisms need bacteria and algae as food, so an increase in one benefits the other. Phosphorus is the most limiting nutrient in aquatic environments, and enough phosphorus must be present to meet the needs of plants and animals before productivity can be increased.
Blake Carter, Effingham County ANR agent, has this to say about stocking rates. “Typically, we recommend stocking bream (1-2 inches) in the fall and early spring so they can spawn before you add largemouth bass (4 in) in early summer. Catfish (8in) can be stocked in fall and winter. If you want to help manage aquatic plant growth, consider adding triploid grass carp to your fish population. The balanced stocking rates on a one-acre unfertilized pond are: 500 bream (80% bluegill, 20% red-ear sunfish) to 50 largemouth bass, with the optional addition of five sterile grass carp or 50 Channel Catfish.”
If you have a pond you want or need help with, please give me a call. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.