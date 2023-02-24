The maples are starting to bloom and the temperatures have been rising just enough to give us a glimpse of spring. Spring is a great time of year as we see the honeybees start to fly again and all the flowers start to open up. Soon the trees will be green again and the mountains will be bursting with color and life again. With the good comes the bad however and for some folks there is a tiny pest in the woods we need to watch out for. The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) is a tiny pest with big impacts.
The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (Adelges tsugae ) is small insect (1.5 MM) in the order of Hemipterans. It has piercing sucking mouthparts and has an affection for all species of Hemlock trees. The Eastern and Carolina Hemlocks are most susceptible to severe damage and death. Death only occurs after roughly 4-7 years though on continues damage. It is an invasive species from China and is found in several states between Georgia and New York. This insect typically inserts its mouthparts to the base of the hemlock needles and spends it entire life there. We will generally see two generations per year and I personally have already seen a case this year in Catoosa county.
Being an invasive insect brings a special set of issues for us when dealing with this pest. In its native range it has several natural enemies that keep its population under control. New York has released silver flies to combat these pests but have had limited success. Luckily, we do have a pretty good chemical control method, which is imidacloprid. This chemical is applied to the roots and absorbed into the tree and eventually kills the HWA when it feeds on it. This works good for a small number of trees but not feasible for forest applications. Physically removing infected twigs can be used as a means of control as well.
If you suspect your hemlocks have HWA, please give me a call and I will be happy to come check. If you have any other insect questions or concerns please feel free to call me. Soon gardens will be ready to plant and its always a good idea to do a soil sample first, which I will be happy to come and collect for you. Let me know what I can do for you and stay safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.