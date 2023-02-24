The maples are starting to bloom and the temperatures have been rising just enough to give us a glimpse of spring. Spring is a great time of year as we see the honeybees start to fly again and all the flowers start to open up. Soon the trees will be green again and the mountains will be bursting with color and life again. With the good comes the bad however and for some folks there is a tiny pest in the woods we need to watch out for. The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) is a tiny pest with big impacts.

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (Adelges tsugae ) is small insect (1.5 MM) in the order of Hemipterans. It has piercing sucking mouthparts and has an affection for all species of Hemlock trees. The Eastern and Carolina Hemlocks are most susceptible to severe damage and death. Death only occurs after roughly 4-7 years though on continues damage. It is an invasive species from China and is found in several states between Georgia and New York. This insect typically inserts its mouthparts to the base of the hemlock needles and spends it entire life there. We will generally see two generations per year and I personally have already seen a case this year in Catoosa county.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

