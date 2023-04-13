Many times when I sit down to prepare one of the articles I try to draw some inspiration from my readers here and folks that call me at the office. When I go on a farm call or a homeowner visit I try to answer questions to the best of my abilities and always call back with follow up information as well.
In the process I end up learning quite a bit about a lot of topics. When I get several calls over the same issue I know that its time to write an article. This week I had several calls about mysterious insects in ornamental trees leaving saw dust on the branches. This pest is the ambrosia beetle and it can be a serious pest to our trees.
Ambrosia beetles are tiny weevils that are wood boring and prominent in the United states. Several species of Ambrosia beetles exist and are each a little unique but they all are bad news for your trees. These beetles bore into the trunks and branches of stressed or dying trees to lay their eggs. The adults introduce a fungus, the ambrosia fungi, and grows it like a tiny garden. This fungus is the beetles only source of nutrition. This process further stresses a tree and will eventually lead to its death.
The first question I get is “Cody, how do I save my tree?” Well the answer is that there is not a lot you can do. For one, your infested tree was already dead or damaged and the beetle is just a secondary issue. There are some pesticides available, but again, you’d be killing the beetle to try and save a dead tree. The second question I get is, “Should I cut my tree down?” Personally, I will almost never tell anyone to cut down a tree. If you decide to go that route, it will be important to burn the infested wood to prevent the eggs from maturing and creating another generation.
If you have strange saw dust on your trees, please feel free to give me a call. If you have any agriculture or livestock questions please also feel free to call or email me. Be safe and have a great week.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.