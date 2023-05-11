I have really enjoyed writing these articles and also enjoyed the many positive responses I’ve received. I try to rotate the topics I write about between beekeeping, horticulture and agriculture. It's easy to write about things you enjoy and one thing I love to teach and talk about is entomology. So, going forward I will do my best to incorporate that into this article and cover interesting insects. Today we will be covering the spotted lanternfly.
The spotted lanternfly is a multicolored, true insect (Hemipteran) in the family fulgoridae. It is native to China, India and Vietnam. In its native range the lanternfly completes its life cycle on a tree known as the "Tree of Heaven." The adults lay their eggs in September on the leaves and the nymphs hatch around the end of April the following year. Egg clusters were believed to have died at 5 degrees Fahrenheit, but since populations have survived the harsh northeast winters, this is now in question. The lanternfly has special mouthparts that allow it to pierce leaves and stems of the tree and feed on the sap.
It is believed that the spotted lanternfly came to America as egg clusters, attached to a shipping container from Asia. The initial identification occurred in Pennsylvania in 2014, near Philadelphia. They can be transported by wood or logs being carried from state to state, therefore increasing their range. Although younger individuals can survive on a wide range of host plants, it’s unclear if that is true for the adults, as they are rarely found away from its "Tree of Heaven" host. So far Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland have all reported established colonies. Since the "Tree of Heaven" is considered invasive to most of the world, you wouldn’t think this pest would be a big deal.
If the spotted lanternfly only attacked this invasive tree, you probably wouldn’t be reading this article, because it wouldn’t matter to us. Unfortunately, this pest has acquired a taste for more valuable hosts. In America, researchers have identified infestations on grape vines, apple trees, ornamental trees, and common trees such as maple and walnut. This insect is also damaging a wide range of agricultural crops. Not only does their feeding damage and the kill host, it also leaves behind "honeydew" that causes mold to form, furthering its impact. This widespread damage is costing farmers, homeowners and landowners untold amounts of money each year.
"Tree of Heaven" has a wide distribution across the United States, from Maine to Florida, to California. The reality is that here in our part of the world, the spotted lanternfly is a real threat. If you see an insect you believe to be a lanternfly, please call me or bring it to the Extension Office. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.