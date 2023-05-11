Spotted lanternfly

I have really enjoyed writing these articles and also enjoyed the many positive responses I’ve received. I try to rotate the topics I write about between beekeeping, horticulture and agriculture. It's easy to write about things you enjoy and one thing I love to teach and talk about is entomology. So, going forward I will do my best to incorporate that into this article and cover interesting insects. Today we will be covering the spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly is a multicolored, true insect (Hemipteran) in the family fulgoridae. It is native to China, India and Vietnam. In its native range the lanternfly completes its life cycle on a tree known as the "Tree of Heaven." The adults lay their eggs in September on the leaves and the nymphs hatch around the end of April the following year. Egg clusters were believed to have died at 5 degrees Fahrenheit, but since populations have survived the harsh northeast winters, this is now in question. The lanternfly has special mouthparts that allow it to pierce leaves and stems of the tree and feed on the sap.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

