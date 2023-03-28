When my little girl turned one she seemed to be having the worst skin issues. We would give her bleach baths, changed our detergent and a ton of other stuff to help. Finally, the doctors told us that she was having reactions to certain foods that caused her to have eczema. We narrowed down a lot of food but even to this day we haven’t figured all of her allergies out. My wife was determined to help her skin issues by any means necessary. She created her own recipe for goat milk soap and it worked wonders! I never really considered goats to be very useful but I certainly do now. For people with just a little bit of land, they can be great livestock.

In different parts of the country you could support upwards of 8 goats per acre and have no problems at all. Goats will eat just about anything like brush, grass and grain. However, it is important to monitor your pasture to determine if there is enough grass to meet their nutrient requirements. Using a rotational grazing method helps to protect the health of the grass and maximizes efficiency of your land.

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

