Our pastures are starting to green up and many folks have already got their first hay cutting of the year here in Catoosa County. Several of you have reached out to me and had me come do a field visit and I really enjoy that.
A typical field visit for me usually consists of weed identification, herbicide recommendations, soil fertility questions and livestock stocking rates. In cattle and small ruminant production, the condition of your pasture and hay is your bottom line for profit. I want to share with you some of the common issues I have seen since I have been here in North Georgia.
Weeds in the hayfield and pasture is a problem every producer has to deal with. Row crop producers know all too well what weeds can do to a crop. In reality our hayfields and pastures should be considered our row crop here in the livestock world. For one we have toxic weeds that can hurt our animals such as buttercup, horse nettle and ground cherry. Animals are usually likely to avoid these plants unless there is nothing else to eat. However, if these weeds are bailed into hay they are certain to be consumed in dangerous quantities.
Another big issue is soil fertility on our livestock farms. Just like row crop farmers have to fertilize and lime their fields to maximize their crop, so do we to produce efficient forages. I have done several soil tests between here and Whitfield county and I have yet to find a hay field or pasture that wasn’t deficient in nutrients or Ph. If you have ever wondered why your grass and forages don’t grow right I can almost guarantee it’s a fertility issue. Grasses typically hate lower Ph and need fertilizer to thrive. In contrast many weeds, such as broomsedge, love those acidic environments. A $10 soil sample will answer these questions for you.
The real elephant in the room here is that many of our pastures are overgrazed and overstocked. Repeated years of overstocking and overgrazing have led many fields to be short and thin and oftentimes very weedy. Animals select the desirable grasses over weeds and if these grasses aren’t allowed to rest, the weeds can out-compete the grasses. Combine this with low fertility and acidic soil and it is just a matter of time before the grasses are completely thinned out. Rotational grazing is ideal but many folks don’t have space or fencing for that. Thinning the herd to a size that the pasture can handle is the next best option.
Now I know what some of you are thinking, “Cody if I could get someone out here to lime and fertilize my fields I would”. Many of you have told me that it has been difficult to locate these types of ag services here in our area. I am putting together a resource list just for this issue. If you offer ag services such as liming, fertilizing and custom spraying please give me a call and I’ll add you to the list. If you would like to schedule a farm visit I would love to come out, feel free to give me a call. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.