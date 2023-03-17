Catoosa County offers a bounty of experiences and resources to the residents of North Georgia. In between the hustle and bustle of Fort Oglethorpe and the sleepy streets of Ringgold are acres and acres of farmland. We host a variety of agriculture commodities here such as poultry, hay, small fruits and vegetables to name a few. One of our strongest industries is our cattle. A lot goes into a healthy cattle operation and not a lot can be overlooked. One thing that we definitely can’t overlook in our cattle heard is our mineral supplementation.
I will start with a few macro minerals that may need to be supplemented. First will be calcium and phosphorus. These two minerals are stored mainly in the bones of the animal and are used by the body to meet short-term deficiencies. Long-term deficiencies in these two minerals will eventually lead to weaker bones and breaks. Deficiencies in calcium and phosphorus also lead to lower milk production and a decrease in weight gain. These two macro minerals also need to be met in an optimum ratio to have the best effect for cattle. This ratio is 1.5:1 of Ca:P and can be met with a mix of quality hay and quality by-product feeds such as distillers’ grain. Supplementation can be very important in the winter when cattle subsist off of dry forages that are low in phosphorus.
Micro minerals are probably more often forgotten about than other nutrients but are equally as important. Copper is the most common micro mineral deficiency in grazing cattle. It is important for several enzyme systems in the body as well as normal growth and development. It also can lead to fertility issues if left in a deficiency. Copper should be supplemented as either copper sulfate or tribasic copper chloride for maximum absorption. Cobalt is another mineral that can lead to poor growth if left unchecked. It serves as a vital component of vitamin B-12 and is essential to any mineral mix in a grain-based diet to prevent deficiencies.
We could have a 10-week series just covering all the minerals and vitamins important for cattle. Today’s article is the tip of the iceberg and if you have cattle I am sure you have a well-established mineral regime in place. It is always a good idea to look at what you’re doing and make sure you’re meeting all your cattle’s needs. If you have any questions please feel free to call me anytime. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.