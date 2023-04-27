Temperatures are ramping up and lawn care is in full swing already here in Catoosa County. Many of my readers have reached out about soil sampling and fertilizing and other questions about their yard. I love getting to meet new people and helping as much as I can in the community, so please keep reaching out.
This is the time of year when we are making many important decisions about our yards and I am glad I can help you all. As you all know we have seen several strong rains followed by higher and higher daily temperatures which leads to one of our most common lawn issues: Brown Patch (Rhizoctonia solani).
Brown Patch is a fungus that lives in our soil all across our region. When grass is strong and healthy the fungus is not able to affect our lawns. But when the grass is weak and conditions are right, it appears and grows. Hot-humid days following a period of heavy rains gives the optimum conditions for fungus growth on susceptible grass. There are several factors that lead to weak grass that you can address to prevent Brown Patch. Grass that has mechanical stress such as compaction or grass that has been cut too low is one. Grass that stays wet such as in a low spot in the yard or near an outdoor faucet is also susceptible. Watering at night and too often can cause stress as well. Remember we want the yard watered, not wet. Try to water in the morning so the grass has a chance to dry.
Fertility issues can also stress out grass to make it more susceptible to fungus. If a lawn has not been fertilized in several years or the Ph is too low then it may be at risk. A soil sample can help identify these issues beforehand. If your yard has weeds and the grass does not green-up properly, fertility may be the issue and it is time for a soil sample. Shaded areas of the yard are also at a higher risk.
Luckily there are many options for controlling Brown Patch in our yards. Before you apply any fungicides, please give me a call and let’s schedule a visit to get you the most accurate recommendation. Several other fungi affect our lawns and can be confused with Brown Patch and may require a different fungicide. There are some over-the-counter options as well as some that require a pesticide license to purchase. Any of our local farm and garden stores will have some options for you and I’ll be happy to help any way I can.
The best control of any lawn issue is prevention and now you should have an idea of how to do it. If you have any lawn questions please feel free to call me. Be safe out there.
Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.