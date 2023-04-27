Brown Patch

Strong rains followed by higher and higher daily temperatures can lead to one of our most common lawn issues: Brown Patch (Rhizoctonia solani).

 Contributed

Temperatures are ramping up and lawn care is in full swing already here in Catoosa County. Many of my readers have reached out about soil sampling and fertilizing and other questions about their yard. I love getting to meet new people and helping as much as I can in the community, so please keep reaching out.

This is the time of year when we are making many important decisions about our yards and I am glad I can help you all. As you all know we have seen several strong rains followed by higher and higher daily temperatures which leads to one of our most common lawn issues: Brown Patch (Rhizoctonia solani).

Cody Bowling is a Catoosa County agriculture and natural resource agent with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He can be reached by phone at 423-355-7056 or by email at cody.bowling@uga.edu.

