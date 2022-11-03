Renaissance

Renaissance acts and characters will be on hand.

 Contributed

Royalty, fairies, pirates, and more will be found in J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park during the seventh annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival, scheduled for Nov. 5.

Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. with an official welcome from “Queen Anne Boleyn.” Merriment will continue throughout the day through 5 p.m. This free community event will be held rain or shine.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In