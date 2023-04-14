Hamilton Health Care System LOGO

The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) in Dalton will host the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is now open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism.

Keynote speakers will include Rodney Kellum, author and inspirational speaker, and Stephanie O. Hubach, a mother, research fellow in disability ministry and author of “Same Lake Different Boat” & “Parenting and Disabilities.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In