Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, is looking for volunteers to help remove exotic invasive plant species along their shared boundary as part of Weed Wrangle 2023.

On Saturday, March 4, at 9 a.m., join National Park Service and Reflection Riding staff along with other volunteers at Reflection Riding (400 Garden Road, Chattanooga) for a workday on a portion of the Lookout Mountain Battlefield, in the location of the former Confederama, to remove exotic invasive plant species, mainly tackling the bamboo forest that has taken over a portion of the battlefield. This area saw significant action during the “Battle Above the Clouds” as Confederate soldiers tried to hold the crossings at Lookout Creek. Today, it serves as the gateway to Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

