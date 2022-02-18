Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, is looking for volunteers to help remove exotic invasive plant species along their shared boundary as part of Weed Wrangle 2022.
On Saturday, March 5, at 9 a.m., join National Park Service and Reflection Riding staff, along with other volunteers, at Reflection Riding (400 Garden Road, Chattanooga) for a workday on a portion of the Lookout Mountain Battlefield, in the location of the former Confederama, to remove exotic, invasive plant species like Chinese privet. This area saw significant action during the “Battle Above the Clouds” as Confederate soldiers tried to hold the crossings at Lookout Creek. Today, it serves as the gateway to Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.
Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and for outdoor work that they do not mind getting dirty. Also, volunteers should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes or boots; no flip-flops. All tools and supplies will be provided. Volunteers may want to bring a water bottle and light snacks.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.