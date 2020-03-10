The Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club welcomed Chattanooga Lookouts Executive Rich Monzingo as its guest speaker.
Monzingo, who was named 2019 Minor League Executive of the Year, updated the club about the current state of minor league baseball and the surprising announcement in November 2019 that the Lookouts were one of 42 teams targeted to be cut by Major League Baseball. The Lookouts are the AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, with 70 home games scheduled for 2020.
Monzingo outlined the reasons given by MLB for contracting the number of minor league teams and why many of the reasons given don't apply to the Lookouts.
He did address the age of the ballpark, which was built in 2000 with all private funds, and that the facilities are not sufficient. “Heritage and Ringgold High School's bull pens and batting cages are bigger and better than what we have and that's a real problem.”
In closing Monzingo predicted that any actions will be deferred for a year and that gives the owners time to put together the plans for a new stadium complex on the south side of Chattanooga.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit our FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis