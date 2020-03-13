The Catoosa County Library has canceled all events through April 5 as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.
Library Director Richard Groves says he doesn’t know yet if the library itself will close temporarily. He suggests people keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page or website for the latest announcements. “We’re getting a call about every eight minutes with people wondering if we’re open or about events,” says Groves.
Groves says library resources are available online around the clock.
Catoosa County Library online:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catoosacountylibrary/