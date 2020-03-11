Officials in Catoosa County are doing their part to recognize those in the community with disabilities by proclaiming March as Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty spoke about some of the obstacles those with intellectual developmental disabilities face daily, and read the proclamation aloud.
“Intellectual development disability is a condition which today affects an estimated 4.6 million American children, adults, and their families,” Patty said. “The most effective weapons for alleviation of the serious problems associated with intellectual developmental disabilities are public knowledge and understanding.”
Patty stated that community awareness and support will go a long way in helping to motivate and encourage those who deal with such disabilities.
“The potential for citizens with intellectual developmental disabilities to function independently and more productively must be fostered,” Patty said.
Patty also doted on the great work done by Lookout Mountain Community Services to serves the four counties in the local circuit.
“Lookout Mountain Community Services improves the quality of life for citizens of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties by providing services to intellectually developmentally disabled persons and their families,” Patty said. “Therefore be it resolved that we, the Board of Commissioners of Catoosa County, Ga., do hereby proclaim March 2020 as Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Catoosa County and urge that citizens of Catoosa County give their full support to efforts toward enabling people with developmental disabilities to live productive lives and achieve their potential.”