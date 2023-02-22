Our mission at the Catoosa County Library is to improve our community’s quality of life by providing the materials and services that will meet their educational, recreational, and information needs. To accomplish that goal, we strive to connect people and resources so that everyone in our community can use their community’s strengths to the fullest and we can grow together. Each week, community members of all ages are invited to explore a world of stories, crafts, and coding with our staff and partners. While anyone can join in on the fun we have at programs, see a notary, or access the internet and some computer services without a library card for free, a PINES library card is your gateway to more.
The Catoosa County Library is a member of PINES, a public library lending network of more than 300 libraries throughout Georgia. This means that our cardholders have access to books, movies, video games, and music not only from our library, but from libraries across the state of Georgia. Additionally, library cardholders can get free or discounted entry into many educational and recreational sites like state parks, zoos, and museums. We even offer cake pans! Library cardholders also get access to even more materials through our digital libraries, Libby and Hoopla, without worrying about due dates. These libraries contain thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music, and magazines.
But our digital library is only the beginning of the digital resources we offer! Your library card also gives you access to Galileo. This research portal provides access to thousands of subscription-only information resources which are unavailable through free search engines or internet directories. You can learn a new language with Mango Languages, look into history with Ancestry Library Edition or with the Digital Library of Georgia, access free legal forms with Gale LegalForms, or expand your skill set with EBSCO’s Learning Library which provides a wealth of resources for both students and job seekers alike.
We are always looking for ways to improve our service to our community and increase access to resources that may be more difficult to assess for some. Recently, we have received grants to improve the technology that we offer to library visitors. Last year, we replaced our public computers with models that include webcams and access to the Microsoft Office Suite making it easier to connect in an increasingly digital world. We also purchased a self-printing station to make it easier for patrons to print, scan, or make copies while maintaining their privacy. We even expanded the number of computers available to the public for use while in the library by making laptops available.
We are so happy to announce that this year we were recipients of a grant from the Georgia Public Library Service that was made possible with federal pandemic funding from the State of Georgia Governor’s Office. This grant provided Chromebooks and learning tablets preloaded with games to help with reading skills and STEAM learning. These items will be available for checkout in the coming months for cardholders. We hope that these new items will help to bridge any gaps in services to our community.