Catoosa County Library

Our mission at the Catoosa County Library is to improve our community’s quality of life by providing the materials and services that will meet their educational, recreational, and information needs. To accomplish that goal, we strive to connect people and resources so that everyone in our community can use their community’s strengths to the fullest and we can grow together. Each week, community members of all ages are invited to explore a world of stories, crafts, and coding with our staff and partners. While anyone can join in on the fun we have at programs, see a notary, or access the internet and some computer services without a library card for free, a PINES library card is your gateway to more.

The Catoosa County Library is a member of PINES, a public library lending network of more than 300 libraries throughout Georgia. This means that our cardholders have access to books, movies, video games, and music not only from our library, but from libraries across the state of Georgia. Additionally, library cardholders can get free or discounted entry into many educational and recreational sites like state parks, zoos, and museums. We even offer cake pans! Library cardholders also get access to even more materials through our digital libraries, Libby and Hoopla, without worrying about due dates. These libraries contain thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music, and magazines.

