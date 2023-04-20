GeorgiaFarmBureauLOGO

Catoosa County student Ryder Stevenson and Natalia Celis are the winners of the Catoosa County Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark and High School Art Contests, respectively.

Stevenson, a sixth-grade student at Ringgold Middle School, won $50 for winning the CCFB Bookmark Contest, which was open to sixth- through eighth-grade students. Bookmark contest participants were provided a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark. As the county winner, Stevenson’s winning bookmark advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 Bookmark Contest.

