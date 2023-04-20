Catoosa County student Ryder Stevenson and Natalia Celis are the winners of the Catoosa County Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark and High School Art Contests, respectively.
Stevenson, a sixth-grade student at Ringgold Middle School, won $50 for winning the CCFB Bookmark Contest, which was open to sixth- through eighth-grade students. Bookmark contest participants were provided a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark. As the county winner, Stevenson’s winning bookmark advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 Bookmark Contest.
Celis, a student at Georgia Cyber Academy, won $50 for winning the CCFB High School Art Contest, which was open to ninth- through twelfth-grade students. Art contest participants were asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use a variety of media to create their artwork, including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing to create their artwork. As the county winner, Celis’ winning artwork advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 High School Art Contest.
Catoosa County Farm Bureau thanks each student and teacher who participated in the contests. To learn more about Georgia Farm Bureau, visit www.gfb.org.