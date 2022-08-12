The Catoosa County Conservation District presented their 2022 Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Mikayla Dycus at their monthly meeting held on August 12.
The Catoosa County Conservation District Scholarship is intended to reward and assist students who are dedicated to soil and water conservation and interested in pursuing a career in an agricultural related field.
The 2022 Scholarship was awarded to Mikayla Dycus who is a 2018 honor graduate of Ringgold High School. Mikayla grew up on her family’s second-generation poultry and cattle farm in Ringgold. She was very involved in Future Farmers of America throughout high school where she served as an officer for two years and competed in their Career and Leadership Development events.
These experiences motivated her to continue the family legacy of agriculture and pursue a career in the agricultural field. Mikayla received her undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia (UGA) majoring in animal science, and she is now working to complete her master’s degree in animal science with a focus in ruminant nutrition through UGA. She will graduate December 2023. She hopes to use her education and her knowledge of conservation to benefit the cattle industry while promoting the implementation of best management practices on cattle operations that will protect water quality and improve soil health.
The Catoosa County Conservation District is a service-based organization that advocates for the stewardship, protection and enhancement of the natural resources of Catoosa County to sustain and improve the quality of life for its citizens. More information can be found at www.catoosaconservationdistrict.org or on Facebook @CatoosaCountyConservationDistrict.