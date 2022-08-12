Mikayla Dycus

Pictured representing the Catoosa County Conservation District is Charles Lancaster with 2022 scholarship recipient Mikayla Dycus.

 Contributed

The Catoosa County Conservation District presented their 2022 Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Mikayla Dycus at their monthly meeting held on August 12.

The Catoosa County Conservation District Scholarship is intended to reward and assist students who are dedicated to soil and water conservation and interested in pursuing a career in an agricultural related field.

