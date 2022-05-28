Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a free four hour canoe tour with a ranger on Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m.
National Park Partners, the park’s friend’s group, will sponsor this event where participants will paddle the waters of West Chickamauga Creek from Dalton’s Ford to Reed’s Bridge to learn about the Confederate crossings of the creek during the Battle of Chickamauga. The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation.
Reservations are required: Directions to the launch site will be provided with a reservation confirmation. National Park Service signs will also be placed to assist participants in finding the launch location. To make a reservation, please visit Outdoor Chattanooga’s online catalog at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt or call 423-643-6888.
Paddler requirements: Participants must be at least 15 years of age or older and must know how to swim.
Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation. The rain date for this event is June 18. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please try to do so with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice. Please call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to cancel a reservation.