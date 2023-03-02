Stacey Suttle

February 2023 was a very busy month for Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA).

Several community meetings were held at the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center (WCAAMCC) including the monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society and one of Roper Corporation’s outreach groups. Several sizeable groups visited the museum from Walker and Chattooga counties. Stacey Suttle placed a display at The Bank of LaFayette and gave several historical presentations including one for the patients at Shepherd Hills and members of the Walker County Historical Society. WCAAHAA received several donations of local history memorabilia and African artifacts. Beverly Foster accepted invitations to visited local African American Museums and Cultural Centers including the Bessie Smith African American Museum and Cultural Center, Chattanooga and the Emery Street African American Heritage Center, Dalton, Georgia. Additionally, Foster was the February 2023 speaker for the Chattooga County Historical Society.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc.

