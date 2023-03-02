Citizens of Chattooga County attend the Chattooga County Historical Society meeting on Feb. 26, featuring speaker Beverly Foster. From left: Melvin Mosley, Beverly Foster, Clemmie Black and Betty Mosley.
The Georgia Civil War Commission, Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc., and the Walker County Preservation Authority join forces to assist the Napier Chapel A.M.E.Z. Cemetery Preservation Association in preserving its legacy.
Stacey Suttle gives an excellent presentation at Shepherd Hills on Feb. 15.
Contributed
Pictured are grandchildren and great-great-grandchild of Junicus William Shoemaker. From left: Catherine Jordan-Reeves, Barbara Morton-Brown and NaTashia Cooper.
Walker County Preservation Authority members are (from left) Randy Pittman, Theresa Dorsey and John Culpepper. Culpepper is also a member of the Georgia Civil War Commission.
February 2023 was a very busy month for Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA).
Several community meetings were held at the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center (WCAAMCC) including the monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society and one of Roper Corporation’s outreach groups. Several sizeable groups visited the museum from Walker and Chattooga counties. Stacey Suttle placed a display at The Bank of LaFayette and gave several historical presentations including one for the patients at Shepherd Hills and members of the Walker County Historical Society. WCAAHAA received several donations of local history memorabilia and African artifacts. Beverly Foster accepted invitations to visited local African American Museums and Cultural Centers including the Bessie Smith African American Museum and Cultural Center, Chattanooga and the Emery Street African American Heritage Center, Dalton, Georgia. Additionally, Foster was the February 2023 speaker for the Chattooga County Historical Society.
One of WCAAHAA’s highlights of African American History Month was the dedication of the interpretative sign for Napier Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion (A.M.E.Z.) Church and Cemetery in Center Post established 1867. This was a joint venture of the Georgia Civil War Commission, the Walker County Preservation Authority, the Napier Chapel A.M.E.Z. Cemetery Preservation Association and WCAAHAA. This sign gives honor to the once vibrant African American community that existed in Center Post. Some of those honored on the sign are Junicus William Shoemaker, Captain Nathan Campbell Napier, Sr. and his wife Julia Sharpe-Napier.
Additionally, students of Walker County worked diligently during the months of January and February on mini-murals for WCAAHAA’s African American Mini Mural Contest. The climax of the contest will be the appearance of the winning students on Beverly’s Historical Moments TV Show on March 23, 2023. This project is chaired by Kisha Caldwell-Thomas, Ed. D, with the assistance of Theresa Dorsey, LaFayette Woman’s Club.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc.