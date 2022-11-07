When I was called to preach at twelve years of age, I could never have even conceived of a methodology by which I could instantly share Biblical truths 280 characters at a time with thousands of people around the world with the push of a button. And yet, I now do so each day on Twitter, as well as in bigger character chunks on Facebook, Parler, USA.Life, MeWe, Instagram, LinkedIn, Gab, Getter, and Truth Social.

I am not at all sure how, in all of that crowd, Twitter somehow became the center of the social media universe. Honestly, and meaning no offense at all to Twitter or the fascinating Mr. Musk, I get far more interactions (and meaningful ones, at that) from Facebook, as well as far more traffic directed to my website. And yet, even before the Elon Musk bird buyout, Twitter seems to have been regarded by all as the must-have social media platform.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

