Right about the time this column goes to press, Dana and I will be celebrating our twenty-ninth wedding anniversary. This, of course, leads me to quip that we got married when we were ages eight and nine, respectively. In seriousness, though, it is really hard for me to wrap my mind around the fact that we are nearly three decades removed from the day we said “I do.” The time has positively flown by–and it has been a wonderful, thrilling flight.

When God gave man and woman the gift of marriage in Genesis 2:23-25, he gave mankind the greatest gift ever, second only to salvation. And this gift was not just to the husband and his wife; it was to society as a whole. It has resulted (obviously) in children being born and then being raised in stable families and the human race growing, surviving, and thriving. In this divine methodology, sons are raised with a father to look to as an example of what they should grow to be and a mother to look to as an example of what they should be looking for in a future wife. In this divine methodology, daughters are raised with a mother to look to as an example of what they should grow to be and a father to look to as an example of what they should be looking for in a future husband. Masculinity and femininity are thus modeled and replicated for all future generations.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

