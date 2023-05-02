The latest disturbing trend, it seems, is something called transableism. Formerly called Body Integrity Identity Disorder, transableism is when people choose to identify as handicapped. Some go as far as to harm themselves to make their fantasies a macabre reality; others, such as one Jorund Viktoria Alme, simply self-identify as handicapped, even using a wheelchair for no valid reason. In even more horrific cases, people sometimes find surgeons willing to amputate perfectly healthy limbs.

And there are “respectable” advocates for this. As Ashley Taylor reported in 2019, Philosophers Tim Bayne (Monash University, in Melbourne, Australia) and Neil Levy (University of Oxford, in England, and Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia) make the case that transabled people who seek amputations should be able to get them from reputable surgeons. (Daily.jstor.org/the-complicated-issue-of-transableism)

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

