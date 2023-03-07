Previous generations of human beings competed for some pretty predictable things, like land, money, mates, titles, and occasionally even six-foot-tall shiny plastic trophies that invariably ended up in some local thrift shop, as if granny, who was in there looking for a gingham dress, was going to want Bob’s cool bowling trophy. But our generation seems to have chosen a new shiny bauble to pursue as the highest goal: moral superiority.

I am musing on that, I suppose, because of a tweet that I came across this morning that said, “Before white people came to this land, there were no jails, no homelessness, no laws against homosexuality or abortion. For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples emphasized health, housing, freedom to love who you love and the fact the we need Mother Earth. She doesn’t need us.”

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

