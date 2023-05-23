I want to be careful here not to do what I detest in others, namely, making my church out to be the model of what all churches should be. There is something about pastoral smugness that makes me want to stick a hot French fry up someone’s nose and pray for them while they unintentionally speak in tongues. That said, God has been very good to us at the church I am blessed to pastor, and there are indeed some things that are pretty good indicators of a healthy church. And my intention for writing this is neither to praise us nor to discourage anyone else but to give some good targets to strive for and to point out potential weaknesses to address as churches everywhere strive to serve the Lord for the long term.

On Sunday morning, after I teach my adult Sunday school class, I slip back into my office for a few moments before the worship service starts. But about five minutes to eleven, I almost always slip back into the back corner of the auditorium unobserved, close my eyes, and just listen.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

