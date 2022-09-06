Early this morning, while perusing social media, I noticed a post from Franklin Graham linking to a Christian Post column on the clergy. It caught my attention enough to follow the links, and what I found was bad, but sadly, not shocking in the least. It was written by Ian M. Giatti, and the title of the column was “Over a third of senior pastors believe ‘good people’ can earn their way to Heaven: survey.” It was a survey of more than 1000 pastors who label themselves as Christians across several segments of churches and/or denominations and was conducted by the Cultural Research Center.

As I read the column, these terrible numbers and positions emerged. One-third or more of senior pastors believe the Holy Spirit is not a person but rather “a symbol of God’s power.” Others said that moral truth is subjective; sexual relations between two unmarried people who love each other is “morally acceptable,” and biblical teaching on abortion is “ambiguous.” Another thirty-nine percent of Evangelical pastors surveyed said there is no absolute moral truth and that “each individual must determine their own truth.” Thirty-seven percent said having faith, in general, is more important than what – or more specifically, Whom – one has faith in.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

