La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.