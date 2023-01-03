My children are overly fond of pointing out to me that I am not in step with modern times. They are simply aghast that I do not have an iPhone, use proper punctuation even when texting, and handwrite most letters, in cursive, no less. I, on the other hand, am fond of pointing out to them that I also do not eat Tide Pods, have never had anyone’s words send me scurrying for a “safe space,” and earned a doctorate without the benefit of Google.

Mind you; I am not at all opposed to new things if those new things are actually good things. But sometimes, the old ways and old things just cannot be improved upon. I suppose that is why I am still such a big believer in newspapers. In a world of instant, online, shotgun-blast information that aims at everything and hits mostly nothing, the effort needed to tell a hometown what is going on across the pond in London on page one and then tell them about local little league, church events, city council meetings, and weddings and obituaries in the next twelve pages is priceless. As a syndicated columnist for many years now, I can also tell you that newspapers are a great way to make new friends. In just about every place my column has appeared through the years, email from readers has led to some wonderful, enduring friendships for Dana and me.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

