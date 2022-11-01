It started, I suppose, with coleslaw. Why that particular food item was on my mind as Dana and I drove home from revival, I do not really know, but it was. It was just a couple of months ago, and I had just finished preaching in Reidsville, North Carolina. We had an hour and a half drive ahead of us, and I was mulling over the various styles and consistencies of this decidedly Southern staple.

Yes, I know that it originated in the Netherlands and came from the Dutch word koosla, meaning cabbage salad. That really does not change anything; no one does it quite like the South, so I hereby cordially proclaim us the authorities to be looked to on the subject.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

