Dear readers of this weekly column, I very much appreciate you. So, between now and the end of the year, please enjoy a Christmas story in four installments, my gift to you and your family!

I’m not sure how they, Erica, Harley, Avery, Bristol, and Luke, came to be out in the forest in the dead of winter, but there they were. Five children, dressed all in red, leaving five sets of little feet print in the deep white snow. Overhead, the bright moon was beaming down through the snow-covered boughs of the giant fir trees, making them sparkle like a billion tiny Christmas lights. The clouds had just recently parted, having exhausted themselves in covering the world of these children in white. Why were they there? Who were they? None of them knew. They knew it was Christmastime, whatever that was, but they could not remember mothers or fathers or beds or kitchen tables or warm baths or clean sheets under fluffy blankets. Five children, dressed all in red, walking through snow of white, under a black sky, with no memory of the warm colors of home.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

