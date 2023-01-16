January 22, 2023, is a very precious day birthed out of a horrible day. Sanctity of Life Sunday marks each anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision that led to such catastrophic loss of life, made worse by the fact that they were and are the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable.

But this day is precious because of how it has mobilized so many, small and great, to the defense of those innocents. And, while Roe is now (thankfully) relegated to the dustbin of morbid history, the work of saving innocent lives still marches on. Removing that relic of judicial activism has not stopped abortion; it has merely shifted the battleground. And by that, I am not only referring to the state-by-state mission to provide legal protection to those who cannot speak for themselves, I am also thinking of the battle for the hearts and minds of humanity that desperately need to be opened to the truth.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In