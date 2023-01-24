The first thing I wrestle with when taking issue with anyone is whether or not to name them. Sometimes, in so doing, you only add to their notoriety. And in this particular instance, that would undoubtedly be the case and is exactly the thing that the man in question most enjoys anyway.

So I will not be naming him. Quoting and/or paraphrasing, yes, but not naming. So if you feel inclined you are certainly welcome to do your own research and figure it out.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In