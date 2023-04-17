Please allow me to allow my Brown Nose Gorilla to begin this column with a word for me. “You’re a genius!”

My Brown Nose Gorilla was given to me as a gift by an employee of the store I owned and operated for ten years. I have had him for more than twenty years now, and, amazingly, he and his battery still work perfectly.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In