While social media is often an unpleasant and unproductive thing, a robber of time and a dampener of spirits, one positive thing about it is that it can help identify those who are certifiably crazy while posing as Christian leaders. Without social media, I would likely have never known, for instance, that the Holy Spirit apparently tells preachers (or at least one particularly unhinged lunatic) to kick women in the face with his biker boot, punch men in the jaw, and leg drop another preacher.

Mind you, the schtick seems to work for him; he has a large and devoted following and is apparently doing quite well for himself.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In