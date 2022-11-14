There are seven instances of the words “good cheer” in the Bible. Six times they are found in the form of a command, “Be of good cheer.” Jesus spoke half of those references; the Apostle Paul spoke the other half. And the fact that it was the greatest apostle who ever lived on the one hand and the Son of God Himself on the other repeatedly giving that command emboldens me to make the following unorthodox statement:

Have some holiday cheer, or else.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

