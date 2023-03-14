The Wagner vegetable garden has been a constantly evolving labor of love over many years. Even back as a pretty young kid, I was gardening, mostly things like tomatoes and cucumbers and peppers. Back then, my soil was a really fantastic mixture of dark dirt, horse manure, and ashes from the fireplace. Honestly, that mixture produced some amazing tomatoes especially.

When Dana and I got married, I rented a tiller and put a little garden in the backyard of our rental house. Then a year or so later, when we bought our first tiny home way out in the country, I for some reason decided that I needed a tractor to prepare the ground. I spent one thousand dollars on a 1949 Allis-Chalmers tractor for our roughly 20x30 garden space. As you might imagine, that was not exactly a wise choice; a simple roto-tiller would have done the job cheaper, easier, and not left my dear wife once again rolling her eyes in an unspoken “I told you so.”

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

