The big news of the day was that I was blessed to lead a precious eighty-year-old lady to the Lord while she was laying in a hospital bed just days from death. It was two weeks ago, and I have since preached her funeral. It never ceases to amaze me how good God is; this was a lady who had gone eighty years vacillating between not wanting to have anything to do with God and not even believing that there was a God, and yet God came by her way one more time, just in time.

Watching tears stroll down her cheek and listening as she prayed, “Lord, I’m a sinner, and I’m sorry. I believe that you rose from the dead; would you please save me?” is something I will never forget. Nor will I ever forget asking her what just happened and having the biggest smile I have ever seen come across her face as she said, “He forgave me!”

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

