La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.