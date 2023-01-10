To say that Will Rogers is still big in Oklahoma would be an understatement of about fifteen feet, judging from the size of his statue in the Will Rogers Archway just outside of Vinita, Oklahoma. He seems almost bigger than the town itself, somehow, though there is actually a surprising amount to see there. For starters, historic Route 66 runs right through the town, thus necessitating Dana and I taking a picture together under one of the signs marking it. There are several really great antique shops dotting main street, the annual Will Rogers Rodeo arena is there, and there are, of course, the requisite hometown hole-in-the wall cafes that every town should have and every visitor should try.

I can’t help but smile, really, as I sit here in the airport in Tulsa writing this and waiting for the plane that will take us home.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

