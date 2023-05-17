The first thing you should know is that the morning was cold, and I was in short sleeves. Nor could I change into something more suitable since I was already quite literally on top of a mountain by that point, with my clothes many miles away in a snug hotel room. As a fairly avid outdoorsman, I am rarely so ill-prepared. But since my hike the day before had left me sweating in the heat, I failed to take into account the fickle nature of the weather in the North Georgia mountains, especially very early in the morning.

I hate early mornings, by the way. Mind you, I do early mornings nearly every day, I just hate them. By nature, I am a night owl. It is not at all out of the ordinary for me to be at my home office desk at two in the morning working on a sermon or column or new book. So if sunrises could ever take place at, say, nine in the morning, I would tend to enjoy them much more than I do.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

