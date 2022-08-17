Until the message asking for “advice to a young preacher” came in last week, it really had not occurred to me that I might not actually be a young preacher anymore in the eyes of my peers. Mind you, at fifty-two years of age, I know that I have much to be grateful for. I am not on any medication whatsoever, I still look and feel young, and I am far physically stronger than I was in my twenties through forties. But I suppose that does not change the fact that I have taken more than 19,000 laps around the earth’s axis.

And that is indeed enough time to have learned a thing or two.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In