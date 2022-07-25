July 17, 2022, had the distinct probability of going down as a very dark and infamous day. It was on that day that a psychopath, a deranged devil in the flesh, chose to commit mass murder. He entered the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana with three guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He had the means and the opportunity to produce the worst mass casualty shooting in American history.

But instead, he killed just three people. That is still an unspeakable tragedy, a horrifying event that no family should ever have to contend with. But it is what made the death count stop at three that is so very remarkable. A twenty-two-year-old man in that same mall pulled out his own weapon, engaged the murderer a mere fifteen seconds after the killing began, and shot the fiend eight times from forty yards away. Eli Dicken was carrying a gun under the constitutional carry law that went into effect on July 1.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

