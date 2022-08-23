While all churches rightfully have their own unique flavor, I suppose the hymn books, King James Bibles, male pastor and male deacons, and regular lighting gives mine away as a traditional kind of church. As such, about fifty weeks out of the year, my wife/church secretary comes and asks me how I want something done, and then she sees to it exactly the way I ask. But about those other two weeks...

Being the Mad Hatter, complete with the huge orange eyebrows, outfit, and mannerisms, was definitely unique for me, as was last year when I was Captain America, complete with the shield and outfit; years past in which I have been such characters as Ahasuerus, “famous Christian rapper” Yo-Yo Samson, and other unique figures along the way.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

