The video was heartbreaking and raw. A young mother was walking through a grocery store in a large American city, narrating a live video. The store had just been looted and utterly ransacked by a very large group of youth. This young mother could not even find formula for her baby in all of the wreckage. She was alternately crying, cursing, and commentating. And in her commentary on the matter, she called out her own race of people for being the ones who did all of the damage.

May people like her increase.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

