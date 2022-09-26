After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a seven-pound, eight-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me twenty-three years ago. The very moment I became a parent, fear became a renewed part of my life. Would I be a good dad? Would I be able to keep him safe? Most of all, would I be able to stand firm when he wanted to go the wrong way, and I had to stand against him?

That fear came twice more for me in the form of two little girls who both have a black belt in wrapping dad around their finger.

Bo Wagner is pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mooresboro, N.C. He is a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. He can be reached by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

