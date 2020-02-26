Blood Assurance, which has a donation center in Fort Oglethorpe, is in critical need of blood donations and is asking for community members to give as soon as possible.
Currently, Blood Assurance only has five B-negative units on the shelf. A trauma used a significant amount of blood, and Blood Assurance is also in critical need of O-positive, O-negative, A-negative, and A-positive blood. Blood Assurance is asking community members, who are able to come out safely, to give blood.
“A local trauma heavily impacted our blood supply. Our friends and family in the hospital need your blood type today. We count on donors to come in regularly to help patients in our community.” said Caitlin Stanley, director of marketing and public relations at Blood Assurance. “Please make an appointment to donate to help area patients in need.”
Each donation of whole blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis. All blood used at hospitals is given by volunteer donors only.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.